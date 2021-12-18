Tranchess Achieves Market Cap of $106.88 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $106.88 million and $59.61 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00004472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,562.55 or 0.99626997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00032963 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00963116 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,133,592 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

