Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 74.1% in November

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $38.99 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

