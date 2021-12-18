TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of TransDigm Group worth $145,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $583.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $624.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

