Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TRATF opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. Traton has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

