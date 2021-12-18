Treat DAO Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.22 or 0.08456280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,892.49 or 1.00053950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

