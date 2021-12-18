Trias Market Cap Hits $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007297 BTC.

About Trias

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

