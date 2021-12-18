Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $8.50 on Friday. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $126,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 64,577 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tricida by 11,440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

