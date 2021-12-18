TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TNET opened at $92.44 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,910 shares of company stock worth $7,861,219. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

