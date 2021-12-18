Tripio Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $55,772.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

