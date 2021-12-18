Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $569.24

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 569.24 ($7.52) and traded as low as GBX 480 ($6.34). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.48), with a volume of 27,944 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 491.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 569.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.21 million and a PE ratio of 79.03.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon purchased 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £37,798.31 ($49,951.51). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £14,460 ($19,109.29). Insiders have purchased a total of 12,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,621 over the last 90 days.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

