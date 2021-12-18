TRON (TRX) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.20 billion and $1.37 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004297 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,873,079,090 coins and its circulating supply is 101,873,084,798 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

