TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $208,305.95 and approximately $26,623.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

