TrueFi (TRU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $200.51 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 49.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $215.94 million and approximately $200.51 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

