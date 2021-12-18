Truegame One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,632.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Truegame has a market cap of $90,595.61 and $2,632.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.