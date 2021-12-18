Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

