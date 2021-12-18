Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,183 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

