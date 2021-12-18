Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 283 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $586.73 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $646.37 and its 200 day moving average is $579.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.