Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

