Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.95 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

