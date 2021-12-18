Trust Asset Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

