Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.87. The company has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

