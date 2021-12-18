Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

UNH stock opened at $487.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.30. The stock has a market cap of $458.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.