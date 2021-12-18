Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 480 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $261.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

