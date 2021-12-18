Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.