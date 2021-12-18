Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

