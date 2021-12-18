TrustToken (TRU) Trading 45.8% Higher Over Last Week

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007297 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

