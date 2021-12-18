TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0244 on Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007228 BTC.

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

