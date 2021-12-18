TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007271 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

