Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TRKNY stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

