Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

