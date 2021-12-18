TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.7 days.

TV Asahi stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. TV Asahi has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

