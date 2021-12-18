TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.7 days.
TV Asahi stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. TV Asahi has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.
TV Asahi Company Profile
