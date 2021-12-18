Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 71,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 16.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.0% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.07.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.85. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

