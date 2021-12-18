Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,030.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $809.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

