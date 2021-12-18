Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

