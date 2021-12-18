Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 25,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 91.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $229.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

