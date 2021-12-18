Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 48,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 925.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 94,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 84,872 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 59.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 63.1% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.02. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

