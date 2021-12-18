Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $151.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

