Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 193,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,116,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,224,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

