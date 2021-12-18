Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 153,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 261,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,100,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $117,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,708 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Comcast by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 96,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

