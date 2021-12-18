Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 103.2% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 178,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in AT&T by 105.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

