Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $616.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

