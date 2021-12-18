Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,540 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

