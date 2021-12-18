Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,142,805 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $294.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

