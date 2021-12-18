Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,782 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $467.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.66 and its 200 day moving average is $435.94. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

