Tycoon (TYC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $208,541.00

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $208,541.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars.

