Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,514 shares of company stock worth $5,680,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

