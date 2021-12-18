U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.26. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

NYSE USB traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,923,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,816. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

