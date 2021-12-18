Ubiq One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,607.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $3,607.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

