Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSFY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.35) to €43.50 ($48.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

