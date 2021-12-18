UCA Coin (UCA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $8,791.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.18 or 0.08381305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.61 or 1.00038356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,332,399,821 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,668,478 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

